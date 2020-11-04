UNICEF ROSA COVID-19 Situation Report No. 17: 30 September - 30 October 2020

Highlights

A total of 2,024,086 new cases were reported during the reporting period bringing the cumulative total to 9,053,536 confirmed cases and 136,263 deaths. While this represents a 29% increase compared to the previous reporting month, the overall situation shows a declining weekly and daily rates. For instance, the total new reported cases decreased by 15% across the region in the last week of October, compared to the previous week. However, Sri Lanka (with 190% increase) and Nepal (116% increase) new cases continue to spike and WHO is warning of a potential second wave in some of the countries.

UNICEF support to continuous access of health and nutritional services has helped to reverse the trend of declining uptake of services as new data shows that monthly immunization service uptake has either normalized or surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels in Bangladesh and other countries

UNICEF has reached 27.4 million women and children including 100,698 Rohingya refugees with essential health care services (62% of the target) including immunization, prenatal and postnatal care, and SAM treatment (224,983 children).

A total of 22.3 million people (92% of the target) including 307,744 refugees and migrants benefitted from WASH supplies and services as part of UNICEF infection prevention and control programme. In addition, an estimated 256,000 health workers have received personal protective equipment (PPEs) which are critical in protecting them and ensuring continued essential health services.

UNICEF continues to support governments to safely re-open schools while at the same time providing homebased and online learning opportunities. A total of 63.5million children (66% target) have been reached with homebased learning including 171,631 refugee children.