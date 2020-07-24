UNICEF ROSA COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15 for the period 26 June - 23 July 2020

Highlights

• South Asia doubled its case load from 833,435 cases to 1.78 million confirmed cases and 39,579 deaths during the reporting period . A total of 947,354 new cases were reported over the past month representing 114% increase with India recording the highest percentage increase (162%) adding a total of 765,530 new cases.

• Over 8 million people including 4 million children have been displaced in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with over 700 people feared dead. There are concerns that displacements caused by the current flooding could hamper the fight against COVID-19. UNICEF and partners have started responding and delivering prepositioned emergency stocks.

• An estimated 22 million children from South Asia, have missed out on early childhood education in their critical pre-school year as COVID-19 shuttered childcare and early education facilities, While, supporting reopening of schools were feasible, UNICEF has reached 56 million children (60% target) with homebased learning.

• With the increasing rates of health workers getting infected the PPEs are critical in protecting them to ensure continued services. An estimated 171,000 health workers (61% of target) have benefitted from the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

• UNICEF and partners in the region have engaged an estimated 141 million people (94% of the target) have been engaged through risk communication and community engagement using various platforms • UNICEF has reached 8.7 million women and children with essential health care services including immunization, prenatal and postnatal care.

• With increasing cases and needs, UNICEF is appealing for $283.8 million to reach 150 million people with risk communication, critical supplies, adequate health care, continuous education, child protection and social protection services to address other socio-economic impacts of the disease.