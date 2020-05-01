UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 for April 23 - 29, 2020

Highlights

• A total of 22,276 confirmed cases were recorded in the South Asia region during the reporting period bringing the total to 58,120 cases and 1,651 deaths. This represents a 62% increase compared to last week with the number of cases more than doubled in Maldives (225%). India reported 12,579 new cases, Pakistan added 4,960 new cases, Bangladesh 3,331 cases, and Afghanistan 847 new cases.

• There are concerns with the high number of health workers particularly doctors being affected by the disease especially in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan due to lack of protective equipment.

• Recent assessments have shown that due to the ongoing lockdown measures there is a significant decrease in access and provision of essential health services such as immunization, treatment of acute malnutrition and safe deliveries across the region.

• UNICEF has warned that South Asia region could face a further public health crisis as children miss routine vaccinations as lockdown measures across the region have halted immunization drives and parents refrained from taking their children health facilities for vaccinations • Over 590 million people have been reached across the region with key COVID-19 prevention messages as UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement.

• In collaboration with governments and partners, UNICEF has reached 2.2 million people with WASH supplies and services for IPC.

• On 25 March UNICEF joined in the United Nations COVID-19 Appeal, asking for $80.4 million to reach 500 million people with risk communication, critical supplies, adequate health care, continuous education, child protection and social protection services. This appeal is being revised and will increase substantially in line with the escalating need needs due to the spread of COVID in South Asia.

Situation in Numbers

22,276 No. of new cases over the past week ((WHO April 06, 2020)

58,120 Total cases of COVID 19 (WHO April 06, 2020)

500,000,000 # of targeted population to be reached with risk messages by UNICEF response (ROSA Response Plan 2020)

94,000,000 # of targeted children to be reached with home learning (UNICEF 2020)

UNICEF Appeal 2020 For South Asia US$ 80.4 million

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF South Asia appeals for US$ 80.4 million to support government efforts and interventions to prevent the spread of the virus and respond to those that have been affected through provision of critical supplies and adequate health care and responding to the social economic impacts of the disease. This appeal is being revised and will increase substantially in line with the escalating need needs due to the spread of COVID in South Asia. UNICEF South Asia has so far received $36.7 million from the CERF, Asia Development Bank, DFID, Global Partnership for Education (GPE), KFW, Japanese Government, World Bank and Facebook Foundation. In view of the worsening situation, additional funding is urgently required to support government, communities and children to scale up intervention for preparedness and response to stop the spread of the virus and support government service delivery system and respond to social impacts of the pandemic.