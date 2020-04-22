UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 for April 15 - 21, 2020

Highlights

• Over the past week the South Asia region recorded 17,717 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 35,844 cases and 1002 deaths. The number of cases more than tripled in Bangladesh (370%) and Maldives (330%). India reported 10,107 new cases bringing the total to 20,470 cases. Similarly Pakistan added 4,088 new cases bringing the total to 10076.

• Due to the pandemic, predictions are made that the South Asia region will experience the worst economic performance in the last forty years.

According to the recent World Bank report, the regional growth is estimated to decline from 6.3% to a range between 1.8 and 2.8 percent in 2020 with half of the countries at risk of economic recession. The Maldives will be most impacted with the GDP expected to fall by between 8.5 and 13 percent this year.

• The ongoing lockdown measures have had a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of the poor including provision of health services. In Pakistan, reports indicate an increasing trend of measles and diphtheria cases due to constrained access to health services.

• The World Bank warns that the pandemic will exacerbate inequality and disproportionately impact the poor. UNICEF country offices continue to engage with governments and advocate for social protection for the most vulnerable population to mitigate the negative and collateral impacts of the pandemic.

• Over 465 million people have been reached across the region with key COVID-19 prevention messages as UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement.

• UNICEF and partners have reached 20.8 million children and adolescents with distance/homebased learning.

Situation in Numbers

17,717 No. of new cases over the past week ((SAARC DMC April 22, 2020)

35,844 Total cases of COVID 19 (SAARC DMC April 22, 2020)

500,000,000 # of targeted population to be reached with risk messages by UNICEF response (ROSA Response Plan 2020)

94,000,000 # of targeted children to be reached with home learning (UNICEF 2020)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF South Asia appeals for US$ 80.4 million to support government efforts and interventions to prevent the spread of the virus and respond to those that have been affected through provision of critical supplies and adequate health care and responding to the social economic impacts of the disease. UNICEF has so far received $19.5 million from the CERF, Asia Development Bank, DFID, Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Japanese Government, World Bank and Facebook Foundation. In view of the worsening situation, additional funding is urgently required to support government, communities and children to scale up intervention for preparedness and response to stop the spread of the virus and support government service delivery system and respond to social impacts of the pandemic.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During the reporting period, South Asia region recorded 17,717 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 35,844 cases and 1002 deaths. The number of cases more than tripled in Bangladesh (3772) and Maldives (86). With daily increase ranging from 266 to 492 cases, Bangladesh cases are doubling every 2.5 days, making the country’s caseload the fastest rising in the region. Despite the lockdown and other containment measures, cases continue to rise steadily across the region with 1092 cases reported in Afghanistan; 310 cases in Sri Lanka, 32 cases in Nepal and 6 cases in Bhutan. India reported 10,107 new cases bringing the total to 20,470 cases. Similarly Pakistan added 4,088 new cases bringing the total tally to 10,076 cases.

Limiting transmission and implementing physical distancing measures is a dauting task in a region with some of the highest population densities in the world and significant numbers of poor people with lower access to health, and water and sanitation services. According to data analysis of affected people from Bangladesh, 68% of the affected population are men and 32% are female. Similarly, in Pakistan men account for 75% of the affected people. The proportion of male is higher because they are exposed more as they tend to go out of their homes more than female counterparts. In terms of age, 63% of those affected are less than 45 years old (9% of those affected are less than 18 years old, 27% are aged between 19 to 30, 27% aged between 31 and 45, 23% aged between 46 and 60, 14% for those aged 60 and above) they account for less than 17% of deaths. On the other hand, those aged 50 years and above account for 82% of the deaths. However, in terms of knowledge on transmission of Corona virus, a recent assessment in Nepal showed that most of the youth believed that they cannot contract the disease. This demonstrate that there is a significant knowledge gap regarding the transmission of the disease.

Due to the pandemic, the South Asia region is expected to experience the worst economic performance in the last forty years. According to the recent World Bank report6 , the regional growth is estimated to decline from 6.3 % to a range between 1.8 and 2.8 percent in 2020. Maldives will be the hardest impacted with the GDP expected to fall by between 8.5 and 13 percent this year, as tourism has dried up. The report also warns that the pandemic will exacerbate inequality and disproportionately impact the poor, as they are likely to contract the disease but also lose their job, declining remittances and increasing food prices. With the ongoing lockdown measures and economic crisis, governments in the region have introduced different relief packages to secure access to food and cushion the most vulnerable from the impact of the economic downturn. For example, Pakistan recently launched a $900 million cash transfer program secured to support 12 million vulnerable families while Indian government announced the free provision of 5 kg of rice or wheat and 1 kg of preferred pulses per person each month to 800 million people for a period of three months.