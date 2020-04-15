UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 for April 08 - 14, 2020

Highlights

• The number of cases in South Asia region has more than doubled over the past week from 8,338 cases to 18,127 cases. In Bangladesh the cases spiked by more than 800% from 88 cases in the previous week to 803 cases. In India the cases have also doubled from 4,169 cases to 10,363 cases. Similarly, the cases in Afghanistan have almost doubled from 367 cases to 714 cases. In Pakistan more than 2,483 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 5,988 cases.

• As part of the containment and prevention studies, most countries in the region have extended their lockdown to the end of the month or beginning of May. UNICEF country offices continue to engage with governments and advocate for social protection for the most vulnerable population to mitigate the negative and collateral impacts of the pandemic.

• Over 346 million people have been reached across the region with key COVID-19 prevention messages as UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement.

• In collaboration with governments and partners, UNICEF has 2.3 million people with critical WASH supplies and services for infection prevention and control.

• With the high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) combined with export ban from major markets, procurement for these critical supplies for small countries is a major challenge and UNICEF is exploring local alternatives to source the supplies.

• UNICEF is appealing for $80.4 million to reach 60 million people with risk communication, critical supplies, adequate health care, continuous education, child protection and social protection services to address other social impacts of the disease.

Situation in Numbers

9789

No. of new cases over the past week ((WHO April 06, 2020)

18127

Total cases of COVID 19 (WHO April 06, 2020)

500,000,000

# of targeted population to be reached with risk messages by UNICEF response (ROSA Response Plan 2020)

94,000,000

# of targeted children to be reached with home learning (UNICEF 2020)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF South Asia appeals for US$ 80.4 million to support government efforts and interventions to prevent the spread of the virus and respond to those that have been affected through provision of critical supplies and adequate health care and responding to the social economic impacts of the disease. UNICEF has so far received $18.2 million from the CERF, Asia Development Bank, DFID, Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Japanese Government, World Bank and Facebook Foundation. In view of the worsening situation, additional funding is urgently required to support government, communities and children to scale up intervention for preparedness and response to stop the spread of the virus and support government service delivery system and respond to social impacts of the pandemic.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Over the past week, South Asia region has seen the number of confirmed cases more than doubling again for the third consecutive week from 8338 cases to 18127 cases. Bangladesh has seen a drastic increase of more than 800% from 88 cases last week to 803 cases. Similarly, in India the cases have more than doubled from 4169 cases to 10363. In Pakistan more than 2483 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 5988. Across the region the case have also increased steadily with 714 cases reported in Afghanistan; 218 cases in Sri Lanka, 20 cases in Maldives, 16 cases in Nepal and 5 cases in Bhutan. In Pakistan there are concerns regarding the protection of health workers as the number of doctors who have contracted the disease has increased to over 100 doctors being infected. According to data analysis of affected people from Pakistan, 68.3% of the affected population are men because they are exposed more as they tend to go out of their homes more than female counterparts. There are reports of increasing number of schools being used as quarantine facilities in the region which UNICEF is advocating against the use of schools for such purposes.