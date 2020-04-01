UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 for March 25 -31, 2020

Highlights

A total of 1,637 new confirmed cases were reported in the South Asia region over the past week alone bringing the total to 3,107 cases represnting a spike of 111%. Except for 8 cases reported between January and February, over 3099 cases were reported in March alone. Pakistan (1,650 cases) and India (1,117 cases) have the largest caseloads. The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cox’s Bazar Town on 24 March putting the lives of 855,000 Rohingya refugees at high risk considering the overcrowded living conditions

As part of containment and prevention strategy action, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka are under lockdown. While it is too early to assess the impact of the lockdown, in India it has led to mass exodus of vulnerable daily workers fleeing towns for the villages.

Over 432 million school children have been affected by the school closures in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India.

1300 million people have been reached across the region with key COVID-19 prevention messages as UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement

With the high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) combined with export ban from major markets, procurement for these critical supplies for small countries is a major challenge and UNICEF is exploring local alternatives to source the supplies