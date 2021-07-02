UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: 1-31 May 2021

Highlights

The humanitarian situation remained dire in South Asia with the continued surges of COVID-19 cases in the region. As of May 31, there have been 30,785,067 confirmed cases reported, 377,369 deaths and 28,230,879 recovered, marking increases of over 9.5 million confirmed cases and over 129.000 deaths since the end of April in South Asia.

From mid-January to late-June, over 12.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the region through COVAX Facility.

UNICEF continues to deliver life-saving and essential services to women, children and most vulnerable populations in South Asia. This includes over 2.46 million children and women accessing UNICEF-supported primary health care facilities, over 246,000 6-59-months’ old children admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) treatment and over 544,000 children and caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support.