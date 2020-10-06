UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 16, Reporting Period: 30 July-30 September 2020

Situation in Numbers

4,928,461 No. of new cases over the reporting period (SAARC DMC Sept 30, 2020)

7,029,450 Total cases of COVID-19 (SAARC DMC Sept 30, 2020)

1,000,000,000 # of targeted population to be reached with risk messages by UNICEF response (ROSA Response Plan 2020)

94,000,000 # of targeted children to be reached with home learning (UNICEF 2020)

Highlights

• By the end of September, South Asia region has recorded 7,029,450 confirmed cases and 104,559 deaths. This represents a 235% increase compared to the previous reporting month. While the cases continue to decline in some countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, cases continues to rise in India, Maldives and Nepal. With over 6.2 million cases India reported a sharp increase of new infection (306%) compared to the previous reporting period

• As part of its infection prevention and control, UNICEF and partners reached 19 million people (82% of the target) with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services

• With the increasing rates of health workers getting infected, the PPEs are critical in protecting them to ensure continued services. An estimated 283,511 health workers (61% of target) have benefitted from the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

• While schools are re-opening in most countries in the region, UNICEF continue to support governments to provide a homebased and online learning. A total of 60 million children (63% target) have been reached with homebased learning.

• An estimated 150 million people (94% of the target) have been engaged through risk communication and community engagement using various platforms

• UNICEF has reached 26 million women and children with essential health care services including immunization, prenatal and postnatal care.

• Over 1 million children, parents and primary caregivers are provided with community-based mental health and psychosocial support services • With increasing cases and needs, UNICEF is appealing for $283.8 million to reach 150 million people with risk communication, critical supplies, adequate health care, continuous education, child protection and social protection services to address other socio-economic impacts of the disease.