UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13 for May 29 – June 10, 2020

Highlights

· WHO has warned of a potential explosion of cases in the South Asia region due to alarming increase with the total number of cases passing half a million people. During the reporting period South Asia region recorded a total of 237,228 new cases ( cumulative total reaching 511,376 confirmed cases) and 11,909 deaths. This represents a 86% increase compared to previous reporting period.

· With the relaxation of the lockdown measures across the region there are concerns that cases could spike further across the region due to mass movement of people particularly migrants labourers returning home. The rapid increase in number of cases will increase the demand for care which could overwhelm the health systems.

· UNICEF and partners in the region have reached a total of 13 million people (54% of the target) with critical WASH services and supplies as part of infection prevention control with 3 million people reached during the reporting period.

· An estimated 90 million people (88% of the target) have been engaged through risk communication and community engagement using various platforms and networks across the region.

· UNICEF and partners have reached 534,862 people including children (43% of the target) with community based mental health and psychosocial support.

· With high rate of infections amongst health workers, (for instance 8% of health workers are affected in Afghanistan) UNICEF has procured and delivered critical Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to support and protect 35,423 health workers.

· A total of 1.8 million health care providers have been trained to detect, refer and manage COVID-19 cases in children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women. Similarly, in collaboration with government and partners, UNICEF has reached 7.5 million women and children with essential health care services including immunization, prenatal and postnatal care, UNICEF Supported facilities.