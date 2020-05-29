UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12 for May 21 – 28, 2020

Highlights

During the reporting week South Asia region recorded a total of 86,984 new cases with the cumulative total reaching 287,300 confirmed cases and 6,837 deaths. This represents a 43% increase compared to last week with Nepal recording the highest percentage increase (134%). India reported 53,440 new cases, Pakistan added 15,937 new cases, Bangladesh 11,810 new cases, and Afghanistan 4,360 new cases.

An estimated 10 million people including children were affected by Super Cyclone Amphan which caused deaths and significant destruction to livelihoods, homes and basic infrastructure and displacement of over 100,000 people in some parts of Bangladesh and India. In the context of COVID-19 provision of adequate shelter for the displaced while maintaining physical distance is a major challenge.

In its ongoing COVID-19 response in all countries in the region, UNICEF and partners have reached 356,820 people including children (33% of the target) with community based mental health and psychosocial support.

An estimated 100 million people (88% of the target) have been engaged through risk communication and community engagement using various platforms and networks across the region.

UNICEF and partners have reached 10.6 million people (46% of the target) with critical WASH services and supplies as part of infection prevention control.

A total of 1.4 million health care providers have been trained to detect, refer and manage COVID-19 cases in children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women.