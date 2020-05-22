UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 for May 14 – 20, 2020

Highlights

South Asia region recorded a total of 61,342 new cases during the reporting week with the cumulative total crossing the 200,000 mark and 5,040 deaths.

The first five cases were reported in the Rohingya Camps in Bangladesh where 850,000 refugees people live in overcrowded and squatter conditions raising concerns that without timely action the epidemic could quickly explode and worsen the ongoing crisis.

An estimated 23 million children have been affected by Super Cyclone Amphan which caused deaths and significant destruction to livelihoods, homes and basic infrastructure in some parts of Bangladesh and India compounding the already vulnerable situation as authorities struggle to contain the surging cases of COVID-19.

UNICEF is advocating and strengthening capacity for continued provision of essential health and nutrition services. UNICEF monitoring results in Bangladesh show that due to COVID-19 there is significant decrease in terms of access to immunization (58%) and antenatal care (ANC) attendance (72%) during the month of April compared to January 2020. So far 5 million children and women have benefitted from essential healthcare/nutrition services.

An estimated 70 million people (77% of the target) have been engaged through risk communication and community engagement using various platforms and networks across the region.

UNICEF and partners have reached 8 million people (37% of the target) with critical WASH services and supplies as part of infection prevention control.

A total of 51 million children and adolescent boys and girls (55% of the target) have been reached with homebased or online learning