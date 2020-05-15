UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10 for May 07 – 13, 2020

Highlights

A total of 45,318 new cases were reported in the South Asia Region during the reporting period bringing the total to 138,974 cases and 3,731 deaths. This represents a 48% increase compared to last week with Nepal recording the highest percentage increase (119%). India reported 25,051 new cases, Pakistan added 11,715 new cases, Bangladesh 6,103 new cases, and Afghanistan 1,834 new cases.

UNICEF is concerned that infant mortality could increase for the first time in decades in South Asia region due to the impact of COVID-19 and reverse the development gains. According to recent study, an additional 432,000 under-five deaths could occur in just six months, due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels and an increase in child wasting. Therefore, the organization continue to support government in strengthening health systems to mitigate such impacts.

An estimated 780 million people have been reached across the region with key COVID-19 prevention messages as UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement. Recent assessments conducted in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan show that overall the levels of awareness on COVID-19 is high; 98% in Bangladesh (although 76% among uneducated); 98% in Nepal, 92% in India and 90% in Pakistan.

In collaboration with governments and partners, 4 million children and women have benefitted from essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization, treatment of childhood illnesses and HIV care