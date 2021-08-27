UNICEF condemns Kabul airport attack

Statement by UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Hervé Ludovic De Lys on the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday

KABUL, 27 August 2021 – “UNICEF strongly condemns the attacks at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, which reportedly killed at least 60 people and injured over 120, including women and children.

“UNICEF offers its deepest condolences to all the families affected by these senseless acts. We call on all parties to ensure women and children are protected, at all times.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about children’s safety and the rise in grave violations against children in recent weeks. With increased conflict and insecurity, children in Afghanistan have already paid a devastating price. More than 550 children were killed and over 1,400 injured since the start of 2021, as documented by the UN. In addition, almost 10 million children are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan."

