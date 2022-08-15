UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: 1 - 31 July 2022

Highlights

Across the country flooding affected thousands of people, killing at least 39, as well as destroying farmlands and severely impacting livelihoods. UNICEF and partners responded to the floods through interagency needs assessments and with emergency WASH and health interventions.

Throughout July, UNICEF continued its earthquake response reaching more than 13,340 people with health services, including for injuries and trauma, in Khost and Paktika, while more than 35,000 people received WASH supplies and safe drinking water in the affected districts.

UNICEF continued to scale up its nutrition response with 49,591 children receiving life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Helmand and Kandahar Provinces in the Southern Region had the highest number of SAM cases (25 % of those admitted for treatment).

Schools remained closed for girls in secondary school in July. Despite the challenges, UNICEF reached 283,000 children (55 per cent girls) with educational opportunities through 9,887 community-based education (CBE) classes.