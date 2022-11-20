UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11 for 31 October 2022

Reporting Period: 1 – 31 October 2022

Highlights

Despite considerable operational challenges, with UNICEF support, 4.7 million people received essential health and nutrition services in health facilities, while mobile health and nutrition teams reached over 170,000 people in remote areas.

A total of 68,272 children received life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), following screening of over 1.26 million children 6-59 months.

Protracted drought across the country continued to impact access to safe water. Through emergency WASH interventions, UNICEF reached 730,000 people with safe water.

In preparation for winter, UNICEF prepositioned lifesaving supplies including 34,000 newborn kits, in locations which will be cut-off during winter.

Situation in numbers

24.4 M

People in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2022)

13.1 M

children in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2022)

1.1 M

Severely acutely malnourished children under the age of five years expected to need SAM treatment (HRP 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest single-country appeal in the history of the organization, valued at US$ 2 billion for 2022. Thanks to generous contributions from partners, the appeal is currently around 46 percent funded. This includes flexible emergency funding from both public and private partners, which will allow UNICEF to continuously use resources to respond to rising and sudden needs. Some contributions received in 2021 continue to enable implementation in 2022, together with additional support received this year. UNICEF is grateful to the World Bank, FCDO, Japan, and UNICEF’s family of National Committees for contributions received in the last month. UNICEF will continue to partner with donors to ensure sufficient resources are mobilized to address the needs of children and communities in Afghanistan.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Prolonged drought across the country, felt hardest in the Southern, Northern, and Western Regions, continued to impact the availability of and access to safe drinking water. A third consecutive La Niña weather event is likely to persist into the 2022-2023 winter, worsening drought conditions. According to the recent Whole of Afghanistan Assessment, 79 per cent of households reported they do not have sufficient water for their daily needs, including for drinking, cooking, bathing or hygiene. In addition, 64 per cent of households reported that they experienced drought in the six months prior to data collection and 54 per cent experienced economic shock. The impact of both drought and economic shock is having a devastating effect on food security and family coping mechanisms. Results from a special edition WFP Food Security Update1 found that on average, 92 percent of household income is spent on food, while 51 percent of households rely on coping strategies to meet their basic food needs. Nine in ten households continue to face insufficient food consumption. WFP survey, on average, 92 per cent of household income is spent on food, while 51 per cent of households rely on coping strategies to meet their basic food needs. Households headed by women remain especially vulnerable, as 96 per cent face insufficient food consumption amid restrictions on women and girls. Currently, an estimated 18.9 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food-insecure, with 6 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), and 13 million in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). The food security situation will likely worsen in the upcoming lean season (November-March), with the number of people projected to be in IPC 3+ expected to increase.

According to OCHA, October saw the highest number of access constraints and operational challenges of any month this year, with 184 access incidents reported, resulting in the temporary suspension of 91 programmes reported by humanitarian partners. Access incidents in October demonstrated an 87 per cent increase from the same time last year, and a 23 per cent increase from September 2022. Most of these incidents were interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities, or violence against humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities. The detention of humanitarian workers is a growing concern, with 34 aid workers detained in October, representing an 80 per cent increase from September 2022. Female humanitarian workers continued to face restrictions. In Helmand Province, there has been a complete ban on female workers with or without Mahram (except in the health sector) in all districts in October. This is having a devastating consequence for female-affected beneficiaries, who rely on female aid workers to be able to access life-saving assistance and services.

As winter sets in, cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) continued to decrease across the country. However, outbreaks remain. In October, 23,983 cases of AWD with dehydration were reported, bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak in May to 209,055 cases, with around 55 per cent of cases in children under five years old. The highest number of new cases were reported from Kabul, Helmand, Badakhshan, and Nangarhar Provinces. Measles cases were also reported, with 2,078 suspected measles and two associated deaths, representing the lowest number of new cases in a month since the start of the year.