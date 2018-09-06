UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report January – June 2018

Highlights

• During the first half of 2018, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continued to be worsen due to drought, ongoing displacement and conflict. More than two thirds of the country, some 20 provinces, are affected by drought impacting 750,000 people who are at risk of acute water shortage and displacement.

• About 403,177 Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran – the majority also requiring humanitarian assistance. An estimated 460,000 school-aged children have been affected by school closures due to attacks on schools by fighting groups.

• During the reporting period, UNICEF provided access to safe drinking water to 102,802 people (23 per cent of target); 85,700 school-aged children and adolescents (71 per cent of target) were reached with formal and non-formal education; has treated 112,502 severely acute malnourished children (53.8 per cent of target)

• 40,184 emergency-affected boys and girls (53 per cent of target), including separated children, have benefited from psycho-social services.

2,400,000

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

(Revised HRP 2018; HNO, 2018)

4,200,000

# of people in need of humanitarian assistance (Revised HRP 2018; HNO, 2018)

2.3 million

# of people affected by drought

(Revised HRP 2018, only WASH & Nut figures included)

585,000

# of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition - SAM (Nutrition Cluster, 2018)

1,029,000

# of children suffering from moderate acute malnutrition – MAM (Nutrition Cluster, 2018)

UNICEF revised Appeal 2018

US$ 38.8 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The 2017/18 winter period recorded a precipitation deficit of 70 per cent across most of Afghanistan, making it the fifth consecutive year in which the main planting season has been compromised. This has resulted into drought, with over 750,000 people in 20 provinces experiencing acute water shortages, and are at risk of displacement1. The affected people started using less water, relying on unprotected water sources, and exposing themselves to water-borne diseases –a leading contributor of malnutrition among children. Until June 2018, 9,284 documented and 373,893 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan and Iran, many need assistances. As of July 2018, 154,453 people (88,000 children) fled their homes due to conflict. According to the Ministry of Education, 870 incidents including attacks on schools, threats, intimidation, ground engagement near a school resulted in school closures, impacting on 460,000 students. Malnutrition remains a problem where 1.6 million children under-five are in need of treatment for acute malnutrition in 2018. The combined effects of drought induced food insecurity, poor access to water and seasonal spike of childhood illnesses is expected to result in deterioration of acute malnutrition in the coming six months. An estimated 125,000 additional cases will need treatment services from July –December Between January and May 2018, 63 incidents of attacks on health facilities have destroyed 21 health facilities and closed-off 41 others, leaving many children and women without access to basic health services.