UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report #2, 1-31 January 2022

Highlights

2,475,535 people were reached with basic primary health care services provided by 10,200 health workers in 1,031 health facilities across 17 provinces.

8.6 million children under five years were reached through a four-day nationwide national polio immunization campaign launched midJanuary 2022.

281,302 children were reached with education services through 8,982 community-based education classes.

3,240 children on the move (897 girls) received protective services through UNICEF-supported programmes.

Winterization and hygiene kits were provided to 30,355 households with vulnerable children.

223,581 people reached with critical WASH supplies and hygiene promotion services.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest in the history of the organization, valued at US$ 2 billion for 2022. Thanks to partners’ generous contributions, the appeal is currently 15 per cent funded. This includes flexible emergency funding from both public and private partners, which will continuously enable UNICEF to utilize resources to respond to rising and sudden needs. Some contributions received in 2021 will continue to support implementation in 2022, including funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), the European Union (International Partnerships and Humanitarian Aid), and the governments of the USA, United Kingdom, and France. UNICEF is grateful to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) and the Government of Lithuania for contributions received at the start of 2022. UNICEF will continue to partner with donors to ensure sufficient resources are mobilized to address the needs of children and communities in Afghanistan.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In January 2022, a total of 63,200 people returned from Pakistan and Iran. High proportions of returnees are coming from Iran (57,400 or 91 per cent), among which 43 per cent are children under the age of 18 years.

On 17 January 2022, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Badghis, Ghor, and Herat Provinces of western Afghanistan. Qadis District of Badghis Province was the most affected district with 27 people killed, four people injured, and hundreds of houses damaged or destroyed. Following the earthquake, UNICEF provided 1,156 families with winter clothing kits for children, baby blankets, tarpaulin, and hygiene kits.

In January 2022, the number of measles cases increased around the country, with around 5,348 cases this month. Helmand, Kandahar, Paktika, Ghor, and Ghazni Provinces were most affected. Additional infectious diseases cases were also reported, including 157 new cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) and 14 new cases of dengue fever.