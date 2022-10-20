UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report #10: 01 to 30 September 2022

Highlights

UNICEF supported a total of 388,891 children (60% per cent girls) through existing and new Community Based education facilities, in the month of September.

1,297,172 people gained access to safe water supply with support from UNICEF in drought affected areas.

Acute Watery Diarrhoea cases are on the decline with the onset of the cold season however, winter often brings additional health and economic challenges to vulnerable households.

A suicide attack at a Kaaj tuition centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul killed at least 53 people, most of them female students, highlighting the increasing risks facing students trying to gain an education and improve their lives.

Situation in numbers

24.4 M People in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2022)

13.1 M children in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2022)

1.1 M Severely acutely malnourished children under the age of five years expected to need SAM treatment (HRP 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest single-country appeal in the history of the organization, valued at US$ 2 billion for 2022. Thanks to generous contributions from partners, the appeal is currently around 40 percent funded. This includes flexible emergency funding from both public and private partners, which enables UNICEF to use resources to respond to rising and sudden needs. Some contributions received in 2021 continue to enable implementation in 2022, together with additional support received this year. UNICEF is grateful to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the governments of Germany and the Republic of Korea, and UNICEF’s family of National Committees for contributions received in the last month. UNICEF will continue to partner with donors to ensure sufficient resources are mobilized to address the needs of children and communities in Afghanistan. UNICEF developed and disseminated a winter strategy and is seeking US$ 75 million for winter activities and funding needs ahead of the onset of the harsh winter season.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The preliminary results of the Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) conducted in August and September 2022, show a precarious situation in Afghanistan. While the humanitarian response has prevented a catastrophe, the situation has not improved, with some sectors, such as WASH, seeing a deterioration. Economic shock and drought have fully taken over conflict and COVID-19 as the major drivers of poverty, with needs surpassing most humanitarian thresholds. This requires a shift in the focus of our response. Despite humanitarian partners delivering historic levels of response in 2022, there are more people today who rely on humanitarian assistance as the only source of survival. Moreover, a recent UNDP socio-economic snapshot reportshowsthat the economy lost US$ 5 billion since August 2021, essentially reversing almost all achievements of the last decade. The report further indicates that poorer households spend 60% of their income on food and sold their assets to survive through the first winter.1 Prices of food and fuel remain significantly higher than last year despite recent declines. Households in rural areas have begun stocking food for the winter and lean seasons, however, due to elevated food prices, purchasing power remains below average. In addition, with casual labour demand and wage rates at lower levels, some households can only afford 80% of the minimum food basket (MFB).

Security incidents continue to affect populations across the country. On 30 September, a suicide attack at a Kaaj tuition centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul has killed at least 53 people and injured over 110, most of them female students. Students had been sitting a practice university exam when the incident happened. No group has yet claimed the attack, however the attack continues to highlight the insecurity students, particularly females, when furthering their education.

As winter sets in, cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) are decreasing across the country. 42,921 cases of AWD were reported during in September, bringing the total since the beginning of May’s outbreak to 184,975 cases, with around 55% being children under five years old. However, the winter season brings additional risks such as acute respiratory infections (ARI), increased household debt due to increased expenditure needs, and access to services due to snowfall.

UNICEF’s Winter Strategy, targeting over 800,000 individuals, aims to alleviate these needs through a combination of prepositioning lifesaving supplies and distributing multi-purpose cash to enable households to meet their urgent humanitarian needs.