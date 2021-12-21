UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report 1–30 November 2021

Highlights

• The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, with alarming disruptions in health and nutrition services, a disastrous food crisis, drought, outbreaks of measles, acute watery diarrhoea, polio and other preventable diseases, as well as the crippling onset of winter.

• Issues related to protection and safety of civilians, violence against women and girls, and incidents of negative coping mechanisms, continued to be reported in high numbers.

• UNICEF and partners continue to provide critical and lifesaving assistance to children and families affected by a combination of humanitarian situations, including the protracted crisis due to conflict, drought, winter and COVID-19.

• During the reporting period, UNICEF and partners treated 37,437 severally acute malnourished children under-five, vaccinated 104,674 children aged 6-59 months against measles and supported 546,628 children with formal and non-formal education, including early learning.