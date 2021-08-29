UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report - 1-20 August 2021

Highlights

The ongoing political upheaval, conflict, internal displacement and drought have heightened underlying vulnerabilities of children and their families in Afghanistan.

UNICEF is supporting emergency WASH services, including the provision of safe water through water trucking, construction and repair of handpumps along with provision of supplies and hygiene promotion.

Primary healthcare and nutrition services are continuing in health facilities as well as through mobile health teams.

In sites hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kabul, UNICEF is providing immunization, nutrition screening, child protection interventions and safe water with NGO partners.

Present in Afghanistan for more than 65 years, UNICEF is committed to stay and deliver the support needed by the vulnerable Afghan population.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Political upheaval, conflict, and internal displacement has greatly exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Over the past weeks, the Taliban made rapid advances taking control of Kandahar, Uruzgan, Hilmand and Zabul provinces, and ultimately Kabul on 15 August.

The volatile environment has heightened underlying vulnerabilities of children and their families, creating greater need for protection and assistance in the country. Even at the start of 2021, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance stood at 18.4 million, 9.7 million of whom are children.

Since the end of May, the number of people displaced across the country more than doubled, reaching 550,000 people, more than half of them children. Due to an escalation of conflict, many people arrived in Kabul and other large cities, seeking safety from the conflict and humanitarian assistance. Between 1 July and 15 August 2021, the humanitarian community verified 17,600 IDPs who had arrived in Kabul. According to preliminary reports, IDPs are now returning to their areas of origin, especially in the southern region. In addition, shops and markets are now opening in cities across Afghanistan. Some private schools have reopened along with resumption of Community Based Education (CBE) clases in some locations, but formal schools are still closed due to the summer holidays and COVID-19 restrictions.