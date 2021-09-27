UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report - 1–15 September 2021

Highlights

• On 8 September 2021, UNICEF activated a Corporate Emergency Level 3 Scale-up for Afghanistan to allow for full organization-wide support to the mounting humanitarian needs.

• Measles and Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) cases are on the rise in Kabul and surrounding areas, adding new emergency needs to an already escalating crisis.

• Over 125,000 people participated in the UNICEF-launched U-Report survey to seek community feedback on needs and raise awareness on where to seek assistance during this period of uncertainty.

• More than 10,000 women and children, including internally displaced persons, benefited from provision of healthcare services through 57 mobile teams across 2,000 service delivery points in 14 provinces

Situation in Numbers

9,700,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

18,400,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance

634,800 People displaced by conflict

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The situation on the ground remains fluid. In addition to the measles epidemic, a rise in the number of AWD cases was reported in Kabul and other key locations, requiring changes to already modified response modalities. The nutrition situation is deteriorating steadily most likely due to the drought and displacement caused by the conflict in the previous quarter. An analysis revealed that the proportion of both moderate acute malnutrition and severe acute malnutrition are rising monthly, with four of every 100 children screened, diagnosed with SAM.

Households previously displaced by conflict continued to return to their areas of origin. Over 14,000 households were reported to have returned in Hilmand province alone. Families that have returned report urgent humanitarian needs as property, farmland and facilities have been destroyed due to conflict. Services in areas of return are scarce as hospitals and health facilities face significant shortages in critical supplies and staff.

While commercial airlines on hold, the Pakistan border crossings remained open for those with valid travel documents and visas, however the Pakistan government stated they cannot take any more refugees.