UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report: 01-15 January 2022

Highlights

UNICEF provided Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT) to 1,165 households (8,155 people including 4,902 children) in Samangan province, targeting districts severely affected by drought.

90 mobile health and nutrition teams continue to provide critical lifesaving support in underserved areas

8,568 winterization kits were provided to households in need

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest in the history of the organization, valued at US$ 2 billion for 2022. Thanks to partners’ generous contributions, the appeal is currently 15% funded.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Continued rainfall and heavy snow affected access in the Northern, Western, Central and Eastern regions. Affected provinces include Badakhshan, Kabul, Ghor, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar. The Afghanistan Meteorological Department (AMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall, and the possibility of flash food in some parts of the country, according to a statement on 7 January 2022. Provinces such as Khost, Paktia, Logar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Nuristan, Kunar and Badakhshan are expected to the be worst hit with chances of flash floods. Measles cases continue to rise with over 1,000 cases identified during the reporting period. While targeted provincial campaigns were conducted in December, a nationwide campaign is planned for quarter one.