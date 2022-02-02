Afghanistan
UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation: January-December 2021
Attachments
Highlights
- 2021 saw increased conflict, severe drought, multiple outbreaks, the withdrawal of international forces and a significant political transition. However, within this context, UNICEF reached 4,246,562 people including 3,180,003 children.
- Programmatic adaptations, rapid-scale-up and developing new ways of working in Q4 resulted in almost doubling most programmatic achievements and paved the way for UNICEF to reach 15 million people in 2022.
- UNICEF-led clusters developed scale-up strategies to work with partners on alternative modalities for response and worked to achieve results within the 2021 Flash Appeal.
- In October 2021, the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) forecasted more than 52% of the population will be living in emergency IPC phase 4 between October and March 2022. 24.4 million Afghans, including 13.1 children, will need humanitarian assistance in 2022. Of this number, 1.1 million are acutely malnourished children under the age of five years (HRP 2022).