UNHCR Winterization 2018 Post-Distribution Monitoring Report

Executive Summary

For the 2017-2018 winter, as in previous years, UNHCR provided winterization assistance to vulnerable households in Afghanistan, with a focus on recent returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of host communities. The goal of this post-distribution monitoring study is to assess whether UNHCR’s winterization programme successfully mitigated the protection risks faced by vulnerable households, and whether the programme achieved these goals as effectively and efficiently as possible.

This study surveyed 1,049 beneficiaries of the winterization program (882 males and 167 females) in 33 of Afghanistan’s provinces, as well as 667 respondents who did not receive assistance (624 males and 43 females) in 31 provinces. These 667 respondents were identified as vulnerable by community elders, but did not score high enough on the vulnerability assessment to qualify for assistance. These households form a “comparison” group for quantitative measures of programme impact. The study also interviewed UNHCR staff to better understand the programme implementation.

The evidence indicates that, on the whole, the winterization programme successfully reached vulnerable households and improved their ability to cope with harsh weather during winter. Despite the challenges of distributing cash across 34 provinces in Afghanistan, 98% of beneficiaries report receiving the full amount of cash allocated to them, which in most cases was $200. Corruption, according to survey data, was virtually non-existent.

Beneficiary households are more likely than the comparison group to be vulnerable, which indicates UNHCR’s targeting was successful. The programme also achieved a positive impact. Beneficiaries were 24% more likely to report having sufficient fuel for the winter than comparison households, despite the higher levels of welfare among comparison households at baseline. Further, 98% of beneficiaries claimed the winterization programme improved their household’s welfare during the winter months. An estimated 63% of beneficiaries used the winterization benefits to purchase fuel and/or a heating device.

The study reveals some challenges to the distribution process. Approximately 6% of households who qualified for the winterization package did not receive aid due to perceived administrative challenges. Many of these interviewees perceived that they would not be able to claim the Winterization package without a Tazkira or other identifying documents. UNHCR staff in Herat and other offices, however, provided assistance to beneficiaries who lacked identity documents. An additional 7% of identified beneficiaries did not receive aid due to logistical challenges, such as impassable roads. By contrast, 28% of households who did not meet the vulnerability threshold received winterization assistance. This occurred in areas such as Herat where field teams were not able to make separate trips for assessment and distribution. The need to distribute aid in a single trip meant that field teams were not able to calculate vulnerability scores; rather, aid was distributed to every household on the lists provided by community elders or at the discretion of the field team.

Recommendations:

• Consider supplementing the amount of cash assistance in those provinces where weather or market conditions reduce the impact of the standard cash assistance package.

• Begin the assessment exercise earlier so that field teams can distribute aid to beneficiaries before heavy snowfall makes roads impassable;

• Complete the transition to digital survey tools such as tablets so that beneficiaries can be identified faster and more accurately;

• Invest in long-term resilience by providing durable shelter materials and other forms of support to households, prioritizing areas that experience the harshest winters;

• Ensure that all UNHCR and partner staff are properly identified when meeting with beneficiaries and members of the community (e.g. wearing appropriate UNHCR or agency branded vests);

• Continue to focus on ensuring that communities have timely information regarding winterization assistance, while also continuing to invest in comprehensive monitoring during both the assessment and distribution phases of the project;

• Consider transitioning assistance methodologies toward the use of mobile money, where functional markets for mobile money exist;

• Focus on the implementation of tangible activities for self-reliance and resilience, keeping in view the objective of gradually moving away from annual winterization assistance for self-reliance by 2020.