UNHCR Statistical Factsheet: Onward Movements of Afghan Refugees, December 2020

This is a monthly update from the Regional Mixed Movement Monitoring Unit (R3MU) of UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, presenting available key figures on the onward movement of Afghan refugees and migrants from Southwest Asia

MONITORING AFGHAN MOVEMENTS

Limitations

▪ Information on Afghan movements, particularly within Southwest Asia, is difficult to obtain due to porous and remote border areas, and limited access to refugees and asylum-seekers. In addition, irregular movements are by nature clandestine and difficult to verify