UNHCR Statistical Factsheet: Onward Movements of Afghan Refugees, August 2020

This is a monthly update from the Regional Mixed Movement Monitoring Unit (R3MU) presenting available key figures on the onward movement of Afghan refugees and migrants from Southwest Asia.

MONITORING AFGHAN MOVEMENTS

Limitations

▪ Information on Afghan movements, particularly within Southwest Asia, is difficult to obtain due to porous and remote border areas, and limited access to refugees and asylum-seekers. In addition, irregular movements are by nature clandestine and difficult to verify.