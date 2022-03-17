UNHCR’s Emergency Response in Afghanistan (February 2022)

The Afghanistan Crisis

Faced with 40 years of war, economic decline and rising poverty, the people of Afghanistan have shown extraordinary resilience to crisis on top of crisis. Yet 2021 was a year like no other - one in which humanitarian needs grew exponentially in scale and urgency.

Insecurity worsened across the year, particularly in May to August 2021. In September, a new de facto government was announced and conflict largely subsided – but the challenges in Afghanistan were already grave. Intensified conflict, political instability and a broad-based economic collapse created a new level of crisis, tipping many people from extreme poverty into outright catastrophe.

This latest humanitarian and displacement emergency escalated in a very short period of time. Close to 700,000 people were displaced internally by conflict in 2021 and in total, some 3.4 million people remain displaced by conflict within the country. Some 140,000 more have fled to neighbouring countries since the start of 2021 and may be in need of international protection. The overall number of Afghans in need of international protection is thought to be even higher. While some Afghan refugees have been able to come home spontaneously under UNHCR’s long-running assisted voluntary repatriation programme, the number of new displacements has vastly outweighed those returning in 2021.

The population is now facing one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. Around 55% of the population – roughly 24.4 million people – are in need of humanitarian assistance. Rapid economic decline has also posed additional threats: food insecurity skyrocketed in 2021, aided by the worst drought in three decades which severely impacted food production as well as livelihoods, especially for rural households dependent on farming to earn a living. It is estimated that close to 23 million people are now facing extreme levels of hunger.

For displaced and vulnerable families, a harsh winter has been yet another unbearable burden. As temperatures dropped far below freezing and daylight hours continued to shrink, the conditions were life-threatening – particularly for those living in makeshift shelters with little protection from the elements. Access to shelter and essential household items remained urgent needs for Afghan families displaced inside the country and across borders into Iran, Pakistan and Central Asia.