UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP) Myanmar Emergency - Bi-Weekly External Sitrep: Afghanistan Situation #1, as of 21 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile and fluid, with ongoing fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces and Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs).

▪ The numbers of those displaced internally within Afghanistan since January 2021 has now reached nearly 300,000, more than double compared to a similar period in 2020.

▪ Since June 2021, some 77,000 new conflict induced IDPs have been created, as reported by OCHA. Families forced to flee their homes in recent weeks cite the worsening security situation as the predominant reason for their flight.

▪ UNHCR has not observed any significant arrivals of refugees from Afghanistan over land into neighbouring countries in the reporting period, though continues to monitor displacement trends and movements.

▪ In Iran, the irregular entry of Afghans is currently estimated by the Government at some 5,000 people per day, which is up to three times the previously estimated daily average.

Based on limited interactions with arriving communities, a higher number than usual are reporting that conflict or fear of conflict is driving their decision to move.

▪ In Pakistan, UNHCR collects information on new arrivals through various sources. Based on information collected, those who arrived between April and mid-July highlighted the security situation and specific security threats as their primary reasons for leaving.

▪ UNHCR has not observed a significant increase in the numbers of Afghans moving irregularly onwards to Turkey recently. A slight uptick in new arrivals at the eastern border of Turkey with Iran has been reported by the media in recent weeks, though the number appear consistent with past trends.

▪ The number of Afghan arrivals to Europe – both to Greece and the Western Balkans – have remained fairly constant in the recent period, in comparison to 2020. Credible and concerning reports of interceptions and pushbacks at sea have though likely contributed to the decrease in arrivals.