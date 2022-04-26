UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #16, As of 15 April 2022 (two-week coverage period)

HIGHLIGHTS

The humanitarian situation continues to remain challenging in Afghanistan. More than half of the population is currently dependent on life-saving and essential humanitarian assistance. This includes many internally displaced people, who often live in makeshift settlements under difficult conditions.

In response to the humanitarian situation inside Afghanistan, UNHCR’s assistance and relief programmes in 2022 have so far supported more than 500,000 Afghans, including more than 136,000 people who received relief items or direct financial assistance. In addition, more than 470,000 individuals have also benefited from health centres, schools, water systems and other infrastructurethat UNHCR has built in areas prioritised for the return of refugees and IDPs.

For UNHCR’s assistance and relief programmes, this assistance in 2022 has included the following:

As part of this work, UNHCR has continued to prioritise supporting solutions for IDPs. In 2022, UNHCR has provided cash for reintegration to some 45,000 individuals, which has helped support them to return sustainably to their places of origin.

At least 791,000 internally displaced persons have returned to their places of origin in 2021. Of the overall IDP returnees, 84 per cent are women and children, with children alone comprising of 64 per cent. August and September 2021 were the months in which most returns took place, some 69 per cent of the total 791,000 returned over the two months and 52 per cent (some 414,400) have returned to 44 locations in which UNHCR is supporting communities with projects. The revised data arose from 153,700 household-level rapid assessments conducted by UNHCR and partners over 10 October 2021 until 31 March 2022 undertaken across most districts and provinces. This figure may increase as household-level assessments are ongoing. UNHCR has released a Multi Sectorial Rapid Assessments Analysis report based on 2021 findings.

Of note in the reporting period, UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies have been working to assist approximately 26,000 affected civilians, further to security incidents in Khost Province, in the south-easternpart of Afghanistan. The assistance includes tents, medical services, and non-food items.

In response to the humanitarian situation, on 31 March, the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan, co-hosted by the UN and the Governments of Germany, Qatar, and the United Kingdom, brought together representatives of Member States, international organisations, UN Agencies, non-governmental organisations, and civil society. This was to raise funds to meet the humanitarian needs of Afghans inside Afghanistan (under the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2022) and in neighbouring countries (under the Afghan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022). Some USD 2.4 billion was pledged towards the humanitarian response during the event.