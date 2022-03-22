UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #15, As of 15 March 2022 (two-week coverage period)

HIGHLIGHTS

The humanitarian situation continues to remain challenging in Afghanistan. More than half of the population is currently dependent on life-saving and essential humanitarian assistance. This includes many internally displaced people, who often live in makeshift settlements under difficult conditions. The prices of food and fuel have also significantly risen in recent weeks, compounding existing humanitarian challenges.

In view of the humanitarian situation, particularly for displaced people, the High Commissioner for Refugees undertook a visit to Afghanistan in the middle of March – his second since August 2021 –appealing for robust assistance to address the country’s humanitarian needs and those of Afghan refugees abroad. During the visit, he met with the interim Afghan government as well as UN and NGO workers who continue to provide vital assistance. During his meetings, the High Commissioner said UNHCR’s commitment to stay and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan is unwavering. His visit also included the opening of a UNHCR-built health centre in Kandahar and to a girl’s school which UNHCR constructed in Jalalabad.

In response to the humanitarian situation inside Afghanistan, UNHCR’s assistance and relief programmes so far in 2022 have supported more than 500,000 Afghans, including more than 136,000 people who received relief items or direct financial assistance to survive the winter. More than 370,000 people have alsobenefited from health centres, schools, water systems and other infrastructure that UNHCR has built in areas prioritised for the return of refugees and IDPs. For UNHCR’s emergency response, this assistance in 2022 has included the following items:

As part of this work, UNHCR has continued to prioritise support solutions for IDPs. In 2022, UNHCR hassupported nearly 100,000 persons with cash assistance. Out of some 700,000 IDPs displaced by conflict since January 2021, approximately 170,000 have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation has stabilized across the country.

Additional support has also been provided by the private sector and other partners to the overall humanitarian response in Afghanistan, as previously reported. During the reporting period, UNIQLO provided 1,500 vulnerable people with clothing in Daikundi province of the central highlands, with the support of UNHCR.