UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #14, As of 15 February 2022 (two-week coverage period)

HIGHLIGHTS

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to remain challenging, particularly since the onset of the harsh winter season. More than half of the population of the country is currently dependent on life-saving and essential humanitarian assistance. This includes many internally displaced people, who often live in makeshift settlements under difficult conditions.

Against this backdrop, UNHCR has continued to deliver, with the support of partners, emergency assistance across Afghanistan, particularly to IDPs, supporting more than 105,000 individuals since the beginning of the year. This includes the following types of essential assistance:

In addition, UNHCR, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), distributed winter cash assistance to more than 1,000 Olympic athletic families in Kabul at the start of the month. This is to support them over the winter period as the athletes carry on their sporting activities and so they can address their basic living needs.

With the support of UNHCR, Afghan students, who are returning refugees, have also started courses this month at Afghan universities. UNHCR provided 34 students holding DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) scholarships with their monthly cash grant in Kabul. By opening a programme for qualified returnees in Afghanistan, DAFI is supporting returning refugees to continue their education, after which they will be in a better position to help reconstruct their communities. The grant will help them cover a range of education-related costs, including study materials, allowances for living expenses, transportation, and accommodation during the academic year.

Out of some 700,000 IDPs displaced by conflict since January 2021, approximately 170,000 have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation has stabilized across the country. 70 per cent of IDPs returnees have done so to the southern and north-eastern regions. The number of returnee IDPs continues to rise. In support of finding solutions for IDPs, UNHCR has continued to support IDPs voluntarily returning home – some 900 – since 01 January, including with cash for their integration, as well as support for transportation from IDPs sites to their places of origin (see above).

Throughout Afghanistan, UNHCR and partners also continue to undertake community projects in priority areas of return. This is to improve the reintegration of displaced people and to stabilize communities. Since the start of 2021, this includes a joint UNHCR and UNDP cash for work project, which has provided income for nearly 600 refugee returnees, IDPs and host community in Kahdistan, Injil, Herat, as well as the recent completion of the Haji Obaidullah school in Kandahar which will be able to support 600 pupils.