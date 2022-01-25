UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #13, As of 15 January 2022 (two-week coverage period)

KEY DISPLACEMENT FIGURES

3.4M Estimated internally displaced persons (IDPs) by conflict within Afghanistan as of 1 December 2021

699,123 Estimated total conflict induced IDPs within Afghanistan since 1 January 20212

72,481 Refugees and asylum-seekers in Afghanistan as of 31 December 2021

2.2M Refugees and asylum-seekers from Afghanistan in neighboring countries as of 31 December 2020

141,200 Reported newly arrived Afghans in need of international protection to neighbouring countries since 1 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has continued to deteriorate, particularly since the onset of the harsh winter season, which has made travel and access country more challenging, including by air. More than half of the population of the country is currently dependent on life-saving and essential assistance and, as the UN Secretary General has stated, virtually all people could face acute poverty without a more concerted effort from the international community. The situation remains particularly difficult for internally displaced people, many of whom live in makeshift shelters in basic conditions, away from their places of origin.

In view of the situation, UN and NGO partners launched joint response plans on 11 January appealing for over $5 billion in aid to deliver vital humanitarian relief to 22 million people in Afghanistan, as well as 5.7 million refugees and host communities in five neighbouring countries. The Humanitarian Response Plan for responding inside Afghanistan requires $4.44 billion – the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a country – and includes needs to support internally displaced people. UNHCR leads on the emergency shelter and non-food item (ES/NFI) cluster and protection cluster of the inter-sector response inside the country.

Furthermore, the Regional Refugee Response Plan requires $623 million in funding for 40 organisations working in neighbouring countries in protection, health and nutrition, food security, shelter and non-food items, water and sanitation, livelihoods and resilience, education and logistics and telecoms. At the launch of the response plan, the High Commissioner for Refugees underscored the risk of further displacement both within the country and throughout the region if the international community does not step-up support rapidly.