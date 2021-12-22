UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #12, As of 15 December 2021 (two-week period)

KEY DISPLACEMENT FIGURES

3.4M

Estimated internally displaced persons (IDPs) by conflict within Afghanistan as of 1 December 2021

682,031

Estimated total conflict induced IDPs within Afghanistan since 1 January 2021

72,481

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Afghanistan as of 8 December 2021

2.2M

Refugees and asylum-seekers from Afghanistan in neighboring countries as of 31 December 2020

112,520

Reported newly arrived Afghans in need of international protection to neighbouring countries since 1 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has continued to deteriorate in the reporting period. UNHCR has warned that there could be increasing numbers of refugees should these conditions persist, while the World Food Programme (WFP) has said that nearly 23 million people face acute hunger as temperatures remain largely below zero degrees.

In view of the humanitarian situation, particularly for displaced persons, UNHCR has delivered this month, with support from the State of Qatar, several emergency airlifts of essential aid. The relief items will help displaced and vulnerable families prepare themselves for the harsh winter weather. The airlifts consist of 91 tons of materials, including some 44,000 thermal blankets and more than 5,000 solar lamps.

In addition, UNHCR has also been continuing to truck additional essentials humanitarian assistance and supplies from Termez in Uzbekistan into Afghanistan, with the support of the Uzbek authorities. The trucks were carrying thousands of kitchen sets and tarpaulins, which will be distributed to displaced persons and other persons in need in Afghanistan in the coming period.

During the reporting period, UNHCR in total has provided essential assistance to nearly 188,000 internally displaced persons and persons in need bringing the total number of people assisted this year to some 916,000. Since the start of August, UNHCR has assisted some 700,000 persons in need.

As part of UNHCR’s assistance and efforts to find solutions, UNHCR continues to support the voluntary return of IDPs to their places of origin. In the reporting period, 14,000 IDP returnees to Kandahar and Helmand provinces received cash assistance to meet their immediate needs and support their sustainable reintegration. Since the start of the year, some 682,031 persons have been newly internally displaced. Of this number, an estimated 169,602 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their previous place of residence since September as the security situation has stabilized.

In the reporting period, UNHCR in Afghanistan has increased its collaboration with UN agencies to improve the situation for displaced people. UNHCR signed an agreement with UN Women to protect and uphold the rights of women and girls amongst displaced people and to advance their civic social and economic empowerment, as well as agreed a joint programme with UNDP to improve access to services and livelihoods and support the reintegration of displaced people in Herat province.