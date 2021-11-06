UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #9, As of 1 November 2021 (two-week period)

KEY DISPLACEMENT FIGURES

2.9M

Estimated internally displaced persons (IDPs) by conflict within Afghanistan as of 31 December 2020

681,332

Estimated total conflict induced IDPs within Afghanistan since 1 January 2021

72,377

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Afghanistan as of 2 November 2021

2.2M

Refugees and asylum-seekers from Afghanistan in neighboring countries as of 31 December 2020

57,980

Reported newly arrived Afghans in need of international protection to neighbouring countries since 1 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, the operational context in Afghanistan has remained relatively stable. Despite several security incidents caused by a non-state actor in the country, UNHCR has been able to proceed with its humanitarian activities and protection programmes in nearly all provinces of Afghanistan.

Since the middle of October, the Protection Sector in Afghanistan, led by UNHCR, was able to resume some of its protection activities as access negotiations continued with the de facto authorities, particularly around the issue of female staff participation. Further to discussions, the acting Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation directed de facto authorities to allow the return of female workers to work and to resume with humanitarian activities, in line with Islamic law. UNHCR will continue to monitor the situation and advocate to ensure the full and unhindered participation of women and girls in humanitarian work.

There are now some 681,332 conflict induced internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 33 out of the 34 provinces in Afghanistan, of which 80% percent are women and children. Of this number, UNHCR estimates that some 165,000 IDPs have returned to their homes since September as the security situation has stabilised. 36% of this number have returned to Southern and 35% North Eastern regions.

In the reporting period, UNHCR has supported over 1,600 IDPs to return home, largely from IDP settlements in Kabul, to the central Highlands province of Afghanistan. The returning IDPs were provided with cash for transportation ahead of their departure and each individual and family will receive additional support in their location of return. UNHCR has now supported nearly 6,300 IDPs to return home since September. UNHCR, together with other humanitarian partners, has also been conducting rapid assessments of IDPs, particularly in Kabul, to better understand the numbers and profiles of those who may wish to return to put a comprehensive plan in place to support their intentions.

UNHCR has also now commenced with its winterisation cash assistance, reaching more than 12,500 individuals, including in the Western, Southern and Eastern regions of Afghanistan. This assistance is separate from UNHCR’s other emergency assistance and is specifically designed to support vulnerable families and individuals through the harsh winter season. UNHCR is undertaking ongoing efforts to support nearly 500,000 people with winterization assistance before the end of the year.

As part of this winterization work, UNHCR is bringing in three airlifts from the United Arab Emirates to Kabul in the coming week, with the first already arriving. The airlifts are planned to carry shelter kits for more than 3,000 families, which are urgently required ahead of the winter season. Each winterization kit contains flooring, partitions, and other items to improve tent insulation against the cold. The kits also provide heat resistant protection to enable the installation of a stove.

During the reporting period, UNHCR has provided emergency assistance to some 67,000 internally displaced persons and persons in need bringing the total of those assisted to more than 500,000 persons this year. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, UNHCR has assisted some 307,000 persons in need. This includes with the provision of the following assistance:

While UNHCR continues to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the Agency also continues efforts through its area-based Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration (PARR), which aim to improve access to essential services, help to stabilise the population, and mitigate further displacement. UNHCR is scaling up its PARRs programming from 36 to 50 locations (districts) in areas of high return and displacement to support IDP return and reintegration.