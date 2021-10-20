UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #8 (01-15 October 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR’s emergency response in Afghanistan has been scaled up across the country. Over the last two weeks, UNHCR has assisted people with emergency shelters, blankets, solar panels, and cash for the most vulnerable. In total, UNHCR’s emergency response reached nearly half a million displaced people with assistance so far this year and more than 60,000 in the reporting period, as highlighted below:

UNHCR has supported 660 internally displaced families to return home to their places of origin over the past two weeks, particularly to the northern parts of the country. UNHCR-supported returnees receive US$200 per household to pay for transportation and another $400 to help them reintegrate upon return.

At least another 280 families will receive help to return to the central highlands before the end of October.

In total, some 158,000 displaced people have returned home since fighting subsided, according to UNHCR sources, including nearly 77,000 IDP returnees to 21 priority areas of return and reintegration (PARRS), where UNHCR has significant numbers of ongoing community stabilization and support projects, including in the areas of health, livelihood, education, and infrastructure.

UNHCR has established a logistics hub in Termez in neighbouring Uzbekistan to pre-position and rapidly deliver aid to Afghanistan. During the reporting period, three UNHCR aid flights landed in Termez, carrying essential shelter supplies which will then be trucked to Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan.

In a collaboration between UNHCR and UPS, the flights carried 100 metric tonnes of relief supplies from UNHCR's warehouse in Dubai - mainly shelter items, kitchen sets, and plastic tarpaulins. The supplies will support over 125,000 internally displaced persons and their arrival at this time was crucial to ensure that UNHCR can get them to those who need them most before the harsh winter sets in.

UNHCR Afghanistan continues to operate a toll-free confidential Hotline and a Protection mailbox to receive queries and concerns, totaling over 21,000 since the start of September and averaging at some 600 per day.

UNHCR Protection staff process and review queries, flagging vulnerable cases and either responding directly or providing referrals to appropriate services and/or assistance. UNHCR has also, in recent weeks, deployed emergency response staff to provide surge support in response to the high demand.