UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash External Update: Afghanistan Situation #7 (As of 1 October 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Some 665,182 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, according to OCHA. Some 80 per cent of this total are women and children. Meanwhile, 143,125 IDPs are estimated to have returned to their places of origin. These include nearly 37,000 IDPs in 15 priority areas of return and reintegration (PARRs) districts, where UNHCR has ongoing projects.

From the start of August, UNHCR in Afghanistan has reached over 92,000 people with non-food items, almost 78,500 people with hygiene kits, and over 7,000 girls and women with sanitary kits, almost 11,000 people with cash for protection, and over 1,700 persons with psychosocial support.

In total this year, UNHCR has reached some 477,000 newly internally displaced persons with life-saving support.

UNHCR plans to conduct three airlifts to scale up supplies to Afghanistan in the coming period. The consignments will be airlifted to Termez, Uzbekistan and subsequently trucked to Hairaton/Mazar. The airlifts will deliver approximately 90 metric tonnes of urgently needed core relief items (CRIs), including plastic tarps and kitchen sets. The first flight is planned for mid-October.

UNHCR is also working on the organization of two further direct airlifts to Kabul, including for the urgent scale up of its winter assistance programme with core relief items to allow IDPs to prepare to the harsh winter ahead.