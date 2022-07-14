UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): External Update: Afghanistan Situation #18, As of 01 July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

 Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) for Refugees visits Afghanistan and Pakistan. The DHC visited Afghanistan and Pakistan from 11-17 June to focus attention on the humanitarian situation facing Afghans and the need to continue to support displaced people, including host communities, refugees and returnees, and women and girls. During her four days in Afghanistan, she met with interim officials and visited Herat Province, in the west of the country, inaugurating a women’s business centre. The DHC also met with women and girls in Herat and Kabul and listened to their concerns, which included the need for an inclusive human rights-based approach to support voluntary return and sustainable reintegration of displaced persons.

 In Pakistan, the Deputy High Commissioner highlighted the critical right to asylum for Afghans and thanked the people and government for generously hosting millions of Afghans for more than four decades. She met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Minister of States and Frontier Regions,

Muhammad Talha Mahmood, among other officials. Her discussions focused on the need for peace in Afghanistan and lasting solutions for the refugee population in neighbouring countries. The DHC also visited Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where she met with Afghans, including girls and women.

 Earthquake response in Afghanistan. On 22 June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan, with four districts in Patika province (Gayan, Barmala, Naka and Ziruk), as well as Spera district in Khost province affected. Some 770 people are estimated to have been killed with 1,500 people reported wounded. Following the earthquake, UNHCR and other agencies assessed the area, with findings reaffirming extensive damage to houses, absence of basic services such as water, education, health, electricity, access roads in the remote locations, and lack of viable livelihood opportunities.

 In response, UNHCR, as part of the inter-agency effort, has distributed 1,600 tents and non-food item kits benefiting a total of 11,200 affected individuals in Khost and Pakitka provinces. UNHCR has also distributed 1,500 dignity kits to the two affected provinces for 10,500 vulnerable women and girls. Further to the assessments, UNHCR and UNDP have additionally launched a joint program to assist earthquake affected families in two Priority Areas of Return (PARR) districts – Spera in Khost and Barmal in Paktika – aimed at rebuilding lives and resilience by improving access to essential services.