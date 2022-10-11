UNHCR RBAP Afghanistan Situation - Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees | Quarterly Update July – September 2022

Since 2002, nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under UNHCR's facilitated Voluntary Repatriation programme. In the first three quarters of 2022, 3,677 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan, almost tripling the overall returns in 2021, and close to doubling those who returned in 2020. In September the daily average returns is at almost 50 individuals per day, reaching the highest monthly figure (1,465) since 2018.

Returnees stated as the main reasons behind return movements from Iran and Pakistan the cost of living and lack of employment opportunities in host countries, reunification with family, the UNHCR assistance package and improved security situation in Afghanistan.

So far this year, some 15% of the refugee returnees have returned to Kabul (558), 12% to Sar-e-Pul (458) and 10% Kunduz (353).

At Encashment Centres in Afghanistan, returning refugees receive a revised cash grant of an average of USD 375 per individual since beginning of August, and may also access programmes and projects operated by UNHCR in priority areas of return and reintegration.