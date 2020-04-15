UNHCR Cash Assistance and COVID-19: Emerging Field Practices

This document is a snapshot of the many innovative field practices emerging in light of COVID-19.

UNHCR preparedness and response to COVID-19 is comprehensive including cash assistance as a quick and efficient means of getting assistance to people fast, empowering families to deal with the crisis and meet their basic needs, mitigating some of the negative socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 on communities. Across the operations, UNHCR is working in partnership with the government above all but also with all other relevant partners to pursue common cash approaches outlined in the UN Principals Common Cash Statement.

REDUCING COVID-19 TRANSMISSION THROUGH CROWD CONTROL, HYGIENE MEASURES AND MOBILE MONEY IN SOMALIA

UNHCR Somalia is reducing crowds in distribution sites. In some locations only 20 households are paid in the morning and 20 in the afternoon. The financial service provider (FSP) has ensured maximum hygiene is maintained at distribution, including handwashing materials and hand sanitizers in addition to the social and physical distancing protocols; and there is continuous contact between UNHCR and the FSP to adjust to the quickly evolving situation.

The operation is also planning to advance payments of 2-3 months to reduce crowds at cash distributions. As a priority, mobile money is being pursued and will start once agreement is reached with the FSP.

Providing cash through digital means is the best option in this context as it reduces crowds, which is already being restricted by the government. Given that vulnerability assessments have been cancelled, UNHCR is using data from previous data collection exercises to define eligibility. Close market monitoring is also undertaken in collaboration with the cash working group, and grant size will be adjusted based on potential inflation of prices.

TESTING OF CONTACTLESS BIOMETRICS IN BANGLADESH, ETHIOPIA, ZAMBIA AND MALAWI

UNHCR Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Zambia and Malawi have piloted contactless biometrics through a newly developed BIMS iris scanner and experimented with using it in a zero-contact way. In addition to registration, biometrics is being used to conduct authentication during cash and in-kind assistance in many operations.

Following successful testing, UNHCR Bangladesh has shifted to an iris-only (no fingerprint) registration and assistance management strategy. In Malawi, the government has agreed for UNHCR to continue with biometrics but using the newly developed option.

Advantages of this approach

• Completely reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission through contact

• Is available now, with small modifications of existing scanners

• Is reversible and can be changed back to the existing configuration at any time.

Risks

• It may be more challenging to acquire and capture the iris images due to external lighting

For more information and guidance, please contact jefferie@unhcr.org