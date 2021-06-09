UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (9 June 2021)

An estimated 14.1 million Afghans (more than one third of the population) are in critical levels of food insecurity. Food prices are already higher due to the pandemic and are likely to increase further given the impact the dry spell will have on crops. These factors, combined with COVID-19-related interruptions to informal employment and decreased remittances, are driving people into crippling debt.

According to the multisectoral 2020 Whole of Afghanistan Assessment, paying for food was the primary reason that drove people into debt (53 per cent).