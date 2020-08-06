UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (5 August 2020)

Overview

Across the region, UNHCR’s cash assistance programmes remain a vital lifeline for persons of concern who have in many cases been left with no source of income due to COVID-19. For example, UNHCR Pakistan continues to implement its emergency cash programme in target districts and has so far provided emergency cash assistance to more than 22,000 refugee families. The assistance is provided through Urgent Money Order Service of Pakistan Post. Overall, the programme program aims to assist 70,000 refugee families. This support mirrors the Government’s Ehsaas emergency cash programme, where vulnerable Pakistani families receive Rs.12,000 (approximately $77) to cover a four-month period.