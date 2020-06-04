UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (3 June 2020)

9.2 million Persons of concern

4.4 million Refugees and Asylum seekers

2.9 million Internally displaced persons

83,930 Returnees

2.3 million Stateless persons

Overview

On 21 May, UNHCR opened a second Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centre in the camps in Bangladesh. The 144-bed facility near the Malaysian Field Hospital in Ukhiya will provide COVID19 treatment for Rohingya refugees and local Bangladeshis.

In Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 29 Rohingya refugees have so far tested positive for COVID-19, 23 are in isolation and 156 are in quarantine. Testing has increased to an average of 258 per day (previously under 200). Health sector partners are working to strengthen the home-based care system and increasing testing capacity. Overall, there have been 702 positive COVID cases reported in Cox’s Bazar district as of 31 May 2020 (cumulative, includes host community and Rohingya refugees). Five UNHCR staff in Cox’s Bazaar are reportedly showing significant COVID symptoms, test results pending, while 15 other UN staff and 20 NGO staff who work in the camps have been confirmed as positive cases. Movements have been increasingly restricted since the emergence of the first COVID-19 cases in refugee camps.

Soap and sanitizer (valued at over USD 1 million) donated by Unilever have been sent to operations in Asia. The majority of the products will go to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, and India, and some to Malaysia, Nepal and Pakistan.