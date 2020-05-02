UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (29 April 2020)

Overview

UNHCR is accommodating the group of Rohingya refugees rescued at sea on 15 April in repatriation and transit centres in Bangladesh (in Kutupalong and Teknaf) that have been repurposed for quarantine. While urging for greater coordination and responsibility-sharing by states at the central/regional level, UNHCR operations in Asia-Pacific are advocating with their government counterparts for rescue and disembarkation of the remaining vessels still reported to be at sea, highlighting the grave immediate risk this poses to the men, women and children on board.

While the supply chain situation continues to pose challenges, in the past week, UNHCR delivered 820,000 surgical masks to Bangladesh and 275,000 bars of soap to Indonesia. At the same time, we have secured an additional donation of soap for India, bringing the total donation to 600,000 bars of soap. A consignment of 110,000 N95 masks and 3,500 medical gowns for Iran are being delivered this week.