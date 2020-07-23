UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (22 July 2020)

Overview

UNHCR’s livelihoods partners in Bangladesh have completed the groundwork for cash distribution to host communities as part of the COVID-19 response. Some 6,000 host community households who already benefit from the livelihood programme will be assisted, with distributions planned to commence this week. The target list also includes 579 persons with specific needs referred from health and protection sectors.

In Myanmar, 10,000 COVID testing kits will arrive in Yangon in a specialised refrigerated cargo container on 25 July. The testing kits will be handed over to the Ministry of Health and Sports. Delivery will take place alongside a donation from WFP of a further 10,000 testing kits. Additionally, the delivery of four WHO-designed COVID-19 commodity packages which comprises 75 types of medical items including ventilators, medicine and 250,000 PPEs, has begun. The items will be donated to the Ministry of Health and Sports as part of nationwide efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in Myanmar.