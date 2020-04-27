UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (22 April 2020)

Overview

Guidelines for remote registration, refugee status determination and resettlement are being finalized by operations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. These operating procedures guide the manner in which interviews should be conducted and the communication tools that will be utilized, setting procedural safeguards, and prioritizing categories of individuals for inclusion in remote processes based primarily on the extent to which remote processes would lead to a protection benefit. Operations in Asia-Pacific are seeking ways to enable electronic cash distribution for the most vulnerable persons of concern who have suffered from a loss of livelihoods. Issues around modalities of electronic distribution revolve primarily around the fact that UNHCR’s persons of concern in many countries do not have access to national banking services. Communication with UNHCR’s persons of concern highlights that most are well informed on COVID-19 prevention measures, and the steps to take if ill. The main issues of concern raised however are primarily focused on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. The supply chain situation remains challenging with no major improvements from last week. In the past week, however, thanks to the swift response of private partners (in China and the UK), UNHCR secured donations of 550,000 bars of soap for Indonesia, 300,000 bars of soap for India, 213,000 for Myanmar, and 60,000 bars of soap and 4.3 tons of disinfectant for Pakistan. UNHCR has also procured essential medical equipment (syringe pumps, oxygen concentrators and suction machines) for Bangladesh.