UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (2 September 2020)

Highlights by country

South-West Asia

Afghanistan

• While voluntary repatriation from Pakistan to Afghanistan was set to resume on 10 August, it was not possible to fully operationalize the voluntary repatriation process as instructions had not been fully communicated to the relevant authorities. As a result, refugee families who were processed by UNHCR for voluntary repatriation were unable to exit, and UNHCR’s processing operations are currently on hold until the challenges at the border are resolved.

Pakistan

• As of 25 August, 38,555 vulnerable Afghan refugee families have been identified as eligible to receive UNHCR’s emergency cash assistance through Urgent Money Orders issued by Pakistan Post. Of this number, 25,802 families have collected their assistance. UNHCR aims to reach 70,000 vulnerable refugee families with this emergency support. This unique intervention together with Pakistan Post and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions mirrors the Government’s Ehsaas emergency cash program, where vulnerable Pakistani families receive Rs.12,000 (approximately USD 77) to cover a four-month period.

• The National Database and Registration Authority resumed its activities at the Proof of Registration (POR) card modification centers (PCM) on 17 August and facilitated the issuance and modification of POR cards as well as birth registration. The PCM activities were carried out with strict COVID-19 preventive measures, including physical distancing, hand washing and temperature screening prior to entering the centers.