UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (19 August 2020)

Overview

In collaboration with the Governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan, UNHCR is preparing to resume facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. UNHCR in Pakistan will process the returns on Mondays and Tuesdays and returning refugees will be able to cross through Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak crossing points on the same day. Once in Afghanistan, returnees will receive a cash grant covering costs for transport and initial reintegration (around USD 250 per person) and will be able to access basic services at one of three encashment centres in Nangarhar, Kabul, or Kandahar.

In Pakistan, Proof of Registration (POR) Card modification centers, run by the National Database and Registration Authority, which had been closed since March due to COVID-19, were able to resume activities on 17 August to facilitate issuance and modification of POR cards for Afghan refugees across the country.