UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (17 June 2020)

9.2 million Persons of concern

4.4 million Refugees and Asylum seekers

2.9 million Internally displaced persons

83,930 Returnees

2.3 million Stateless persons

Overview

In several countries in the region, UNHCR’s persons of concern continue to express a need for cash assistance to assist them with food, rent, and basic supplies, stressing their inability to meet these basic needs. Urgent assistance was specifically requested for rent support, including requests for UNHCR to intervene in negotiating with landlords.

In the Islamic Republic of Iran, UNHCR plans to roll out an additional cash-based intervention in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through its main government counterpart in the coming weeks. Through this intervention, UNHCR will provide unrestricted and unconditional Multi-Purpose Cash through gift cards to some 2,000 eligible persons of concern registered in the government database. Families will receive assistance of USD 306 per month for two months.