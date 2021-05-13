UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (13 May 2021)

Highlights by country

South-West Asia

Afghanistan

As of 22 April, more than 240,000 persons have been vaccinated, including 89,000 health workers, 38,000 teachers, 13,000 persons with comorbidities and 13,000 prisoners. The UN and INGO have received 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Afghan border remained open and enabled the implementation of activities under the Voluntary Repatriation programme. There were no reported incidents related to access to territory attributed to COVID-19. As of 28 April, 754 Afghan refugees returned through the Voluntary Repatriation programme from Iran (522), Pakistan (220), India (11), and Kazakhstan (1). The figure is higher than that in 2020, when only 302 Afghan refugees returned during the same period.