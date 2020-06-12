UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (10 June 2020)

9.2 million Persons of concern

4.4 million Refugees and Asylum seekers

2.9 million Internally displaced persons

83,930 Returnees

2.3 million Stateless persons

Overview

On 8 June, according to media reports, a vessel carrying 269 people was intercepted near Langkawi island, in Malaysia territorial waters. Seventy per cent of these people are reported to be women and children. The passengers and crew were arrested. They received food and water from the authorities and reportedly transferred to a detention/COVID quarantine centre in Langkawi. UNHCR has offered its support to the Government and is seeking access to the disembarked persons.

Two positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Myanmar among people who had returned from Bangladesh. Both were transferred to a transit camp by the authorities where they were tested and they are reportedly being treated at a hospital in Maungdaw, Rakhine State. Contact tracing is under way.

UNHCR in Bangladesh is establishing a Monitoring and Support Team (MST) to stay in touch daily with colleagues and family members in self-isolation or quarantine. The MST will ensure systematic communication and information flow, so that it can monitor the colleague’s situation, advocate for them, and ensure that they receive the support needed. The first international movements through the UN COVID-19 MEDEVAC Coordination Centre have also taken place, involving the departure of two UN staff members to Europe. Decisions on these cases are made by the Coordination Centre at WHO in Geneva.